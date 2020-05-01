U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.50. 7,795,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,684,961. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

