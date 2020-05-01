U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.19 and last traded at $36.50, approximately 7,795,570 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,684,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.