U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Sidoti

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

USPH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair cut U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

USPH stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.50. 201,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The company has a market cap of $912.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $85,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,960. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

