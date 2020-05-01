U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Sidoti

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
USPH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair cut U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.
USPH stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.50. 201,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The company has a market cap of $912.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.68 per share, with a total value of $85,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,960. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.