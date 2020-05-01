UBS Group AG Acquires 11,727 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIPT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 251,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,330. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $218.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.36. Tiptree Inc has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $208.57 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 2.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,954 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $26,107.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,230,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,374,835.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 84,108 shares of company stock valued at $501,432 and sold 3,200 shares valued at $16,680. Corporate insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TIPT. BidaskClub downgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

