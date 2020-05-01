UBS Group AG Acquires 4,578 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 44,859 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 75,816 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEUS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.44. 46,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,956. The company has a market cap of $101.27 million, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.00. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $319.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,906.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

