UBS Group AG Acquires 5,024 Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Cellular Biomedicine Group worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 805.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 715,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 76,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

