UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of DWAQ remained flat at $$137.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $137.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.13.

PowerShares Dynamic OTC Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic OTC Intellidex Index (Index). The Index consists of the United States stocks from each sector identified as having the greatest capital appreciation pursuant to Amex Intellidex Methodology. The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.