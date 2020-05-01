UBS Group AG Boosts Position in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of SeaSpine worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPNE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SeaSpine by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in SeaSpine by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SeaSpine by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPNE shares. BidaskClub cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. 93,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,497. The company has a market cap of $290.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.74. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $16.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 24.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

