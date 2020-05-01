UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FedNat were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedNat from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

FNHC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 55,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,475. The stock has a market cap of $163.40 million, a PE ratio of 121.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. FedNat Holding Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedNat Holding Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

