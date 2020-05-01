UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 491,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.61. 3,789,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,281. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX).

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.