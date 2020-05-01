UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Beyondspring worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Beyondspring by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYSI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.15. Beyondspring Inc has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

