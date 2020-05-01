UBS Group AG Buys 1,409 Shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Bank Of Princeton worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BPRN shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 11,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.79. Bank Of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

