UBS Group AG Buys 16,952 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.03. 1,649,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,465. The company has a market cap of $543.43 million, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.71. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $10.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 3,445,667 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,492,639.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,988.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $177,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

