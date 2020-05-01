UBS Group AG Buys 4,536 Shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of L.B. Foster worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in L.B. Foster by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in L.B. Foster by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in L.B. Foster by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in L.B. Foster by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in L.B. Foster by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,916. The company has a market capitalization of $152.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. L.B. Foster Co has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.44 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that L.B. Foster Co will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

