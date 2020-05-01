UBS Group AG Buys 8,244 Shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Gritstone Oncology worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 491.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRTS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Gritstone Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gritstone Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Gritstone Oncology stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. 106,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,163.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.