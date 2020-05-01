UBS Group AG Cuts Position in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,890,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.89% of TransEnterix worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TransEnterix in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TransEnterix by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TransEnterix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 116,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TransEnterix stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.41. 1,720,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,823. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

In other TransEnterix news, Director Andrea Biffi bought 151,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $187,511.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,675.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

