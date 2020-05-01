UBS Group AG Has $254,000 Position in Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gamco Investors were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamco Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gamco Investors by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Gamco Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gamco Investors alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gamco Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Gamco Investors news, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,996. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. Gamco Investors Inc has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $342.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a return on equity of 282.23% and a net margin of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $86.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Gamco Investors’s payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Gamco Investors Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.