UBS Group AG Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Misonix were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Misonix by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Misonix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Misonix by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Misonix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Misonix by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Misonix alerts:

MSON stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,594. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $211.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.05. Misonix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 14.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSON. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Misonix from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Misonix from $28.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Misonix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, CEO Stavros G. Vizirgianakis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,649,078 shares in the company, valued at $16,226,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Misonix Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON).

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.