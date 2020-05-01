UBS Group AG Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,665 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Marine Products worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marine Products by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marine Products by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marine Products from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Marine Products stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,430. The stock has a market cap of $333.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.03. Marine Products Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Products Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 57.83%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

