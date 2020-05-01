UBS Group AG Has $259,000 Stock Position in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOK. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $475,340,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5,209.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 203,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 111,384 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,272,312.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

STOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of STOK traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.03. 84,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,677. The company has a market cap of $730.72 million and a PE ratio of -11.68. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

