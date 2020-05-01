UBS Group AG Has $260,000 Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Esquire Financial worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 6,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESQ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. 70,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,359. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $123.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Research analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

