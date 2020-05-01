UBS Group AG Has $263,000 Stock Position in EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of EVI Industries worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 201,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 52,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVI traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.27. 22,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,079. EVI Industries Inc has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $40.38.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

