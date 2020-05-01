UBS Group AG Has $265,000 Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 119.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NERV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.97. 418,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.39). Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

