UBS Group AG Has $269,000 Holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director William M. Rue acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 209,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,783.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ FCCY traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $12.70. 18,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,681. The company has a market cap of $118.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.75. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

