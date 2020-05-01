UBS Group AG Has $276,000 Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,764,740 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Corelogic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,663,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 506,090 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 706,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 265,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLGX stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,740. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 2.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens raised Corelogic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

In related news, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,116.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $30,270.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,850 shares of company stock valued at $237,843. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

