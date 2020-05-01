UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Vapotherm worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth about $12,198,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 131,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 72.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 68,372 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Vapotherm from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.28. 232,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,806. The company has a market cap of $426.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.75. Vapotherm Inc has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $24.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 107.92% and a negative net margin of 106.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

