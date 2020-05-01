UBS Group AG Increases Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 364,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 418.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,063.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,497. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

