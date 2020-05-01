UBS Group AG Increases Position in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 960,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,370. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.56 million, a PE ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SA. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $30.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

