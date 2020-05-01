UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Lawson Products worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Lawson Products by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth about $1,540,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Lawson Products by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lawson Products by 2,825.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lawson Products by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAWS. BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 2,500 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. Also, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management purchased 11,600 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $401,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,100 shares of company stock worth $600,574. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lawson Products stock traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.87. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $286.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

