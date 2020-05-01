UBS Group AG Invests $260,000 in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRACU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRACU. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,672,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SRACU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,482. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. intends to a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.