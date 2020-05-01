UBS Group AG Purchases 11,789 Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 110.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of International Money Express worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in International Money Express by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 821,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 332,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

IMXI stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. 372,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. International Money Express Inc has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $83.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Money Express Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

