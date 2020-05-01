UBS Group AG Purchases 25,020 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 227.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Immersion were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Immersion by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Immersion news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $45,894.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,240.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.96. 372,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $200.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 55.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

