UBS Group AG Purchases 46,102 Shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.41% of StoneMor Partners worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Axar Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in StoneMor Partners by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,674,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,660 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other StoneMor Partners news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 171,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $128,593.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 715,933 shares of company stock valued at $758,114. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STON remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,314. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.88.

StoneMor Partners Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

