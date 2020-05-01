UBS Group AG Purchases 75,144 Shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,144 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Ocwen Financial worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCN. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $176,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glen A. Messina bought 56,300 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 160,188 shares of company stock valued at $182,368 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OCN traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,196. The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. The company has a market cap of $61.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.75. Ocwen Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 32.90% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

