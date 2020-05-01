UBS Group AG Raises Position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of Commerce worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOCH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 516,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,096 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $65,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,401.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $99,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 71,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,799. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

