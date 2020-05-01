UBS Group AG Raises Position in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 200.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of South Plains Financial worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 1,378.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 2,204.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPFI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of SPFI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 21,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.84 million and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

