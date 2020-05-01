UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,241,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearfield stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 33,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,671. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. Clearfield Inc has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 million, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Clearfield had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearfield Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

