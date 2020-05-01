UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

MFGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Micro Focus International stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. 2,191,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 12.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

