UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,223.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,492,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,379,709 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,560,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 873,368 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,578,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 528,635 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,854,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,128,000 after buying an additional 483,301 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 5,173,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

