UBS Group AG Sells 12,474 Shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,474 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of BG Staffing worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BG Staffing by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BG Staffing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BG Staffing by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BG Staffing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BG Staffing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000.

BGSF traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 103,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,480. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75. BG Staffing Inc has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.58 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

