UBS Group AG Sells 14,431 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,027,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,931,000 after purchasing an additional 52,033 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,777 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 267,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Shares of IRTC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.64. The stock had a trading volume of 345,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $64,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $445,418.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,543,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,312 shares of company stock worth $5,365,850 over the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

