UBS Group AG Sells 2,476 Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of OptiNose worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth $8,298,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OptiNose by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,876,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,399,000 after acquiring an additional 660,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in OptiNose by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 643,700 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in OptiNose by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in OptiNose by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 694,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 153,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,471. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPTN. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. OptiNose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OptiNose stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.04. 637,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,804. OptiNose Inc has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 164.92% and a negative net margin of 317.79%. The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that OptiNose Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

