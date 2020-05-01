UBS Group AG Sells 32,446 Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,446 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AEGON were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AEGON by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in AEGON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,123,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in AEGON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in AEGON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AEGON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 63,304 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AEGON alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AEGON to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AEGON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NYSE AEG traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. 2,698,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1735 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AEGON’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.