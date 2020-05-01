UBS Group AG Sells 44,650 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,650 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 176,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,911. The company has a market cap of $261.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

In other Lands’ End news, Director Jignesh Patel bought 4,000 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

