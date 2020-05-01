UBS Group AG Trims Position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in argenx were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,069. argenx SE – has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.86.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

