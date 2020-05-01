UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $54.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UFP Technologies an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UFPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $227,213.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 44,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $50.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

