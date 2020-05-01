Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.40-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.97 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 45,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,741. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $734.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

