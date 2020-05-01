Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RARE traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 475,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,866. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $70.49. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

