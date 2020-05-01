Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Down 12.2% in April

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the March 31st total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,348. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 41,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $302,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,918.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 15,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $90,880.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,733.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 61,601 shares of company stock worth $422,006 over the last three months. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,087,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultralife by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ultralife by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 111,457 shares during the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

