UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Update

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,200 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 934,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $280,212.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,115,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after acquiring an additional 205,895 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,815,000 after buying an additional 51,979 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 260,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,886,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 384,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,377,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. UMB Financial has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.